Special Event: Misha Brown

Misha Brown is an undeniable entertainment powerhouse: an influencer, performer, and New York Times, USA Today, and Publishers Weekly bestselling author. With a knack for captivating audiences, he shot to notoriety on TikTok in 2021 with the viral Lessons in Not Crossing a Gay Man series, amassing over 8 million followers. Named Motivational Creator of the Year and honored by the Webby Awards for social impact, Misha’s work has been spotlighted by People, USA Today, The Tamron Hall Show, The TODAY Show, and Good Morning America, cementing his status as one of the most compelling voices online.

DOORS AT 6:30pm