Special Event: Luenell

ALL SHOWTIMES:

Fri, Nov 13, 2026

7:00 PM 9:15 PM

Sat, Nov 14, 2026

7:00 PM 9:30 PM

Luenell is the “Original Bad Girl of Comedy.” She may be small in stature, but she more than makes up for it with her big personality, booming voice and infectious laughter. Born in Tollette, Arkansas and raised in Oakland, Calif., Luenell, has been thrilling audiences with her brand of comedy for more than 30 years.

She is one of the most sought-after and in-demand female comics on the scene. She’s currently headlining a residency in Las Vegas at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club, located at the LINQ Promenade on the Vegas strip. Also, look for Luenell’s Netflix comedy special, titled, “Town Business,” executive produced by Dave Chapelle and directed by Stan Lathan.

With the touch of a remote control, her body of work in television and film can be found on network and cable television as well as popular streaming services. The 2006 hit mockumentary-styled comedy film “Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” was Luenell’s breakout role that introduced her to mainstream audiences around the world. Ironically, in the Oscar-nominated film, she portrays a prostitute, named Luenell, with a heart of gold. Look for Luenell as the voice of Milly in the Universal/Dreamwork’s family animated hit movie, DOG MAN, one of the top-grossing films in 2025. Other credits on the big screen include two Eddie Murphy movies – that is, the “Coming 2 America” sequel and “Dolemite Is My Name,” “A Star is Born,” “Spring Breakdown,” “All About Steve,” “Think Like a Man,” “Think Like a Man Too” and “Taken 2.”

On the small screen, Luenell can be seen in “Hacks,” “The Last O.G.,” “The Middle,” “Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Headcase,” “Chocolate News,” “The Tony Rock Project” and “Californication” – just to name a few. Plus, Luenell is featured in the docuseries “Phat Tuesdays,” on Amazon Prime Video, which celebrates Phat Tuesdays at The Comedy Store, the influential comedy showcase that helped launch the careers of some of the most famous Black comedians in the industry today.

Luenell’s latest comedy CD, “Luenell Live: I Only Drink at Work,” is available on digital platforms everywhere.

Couple's Package includes:

- 2 premium seats

- $90 food & beverage credit ($45 per person)

- Gratuity

- Ticket Protection

In addition to the two-item minimum, there will be an 18% auto-gratuity in the showroom.

Management reserves the right to prevent customers from entering the facility who they deem disruptive or dangerous to other patrons.