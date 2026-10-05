Special Event: Jonnie W

In a world where more and more people are choosing to stay home and binge-watch their entertainment, Jonnie W. represents an anomaly - an artist whose show needs to be experienced LIVE. Combining music, off-beat standup, and a skewed view of the world, Jonnie crafts a comedy experience that you and your family will be quoting in the car on the way home. He’s brought the funny to stages in 48 states - from comedy clubs to Fortune 500 companies, churches and leadership conferences. Jonnie's award-winning comedy is played daily on Sirius XM Satellite Radio, and his latest Drybar Comedy special is a viral hit, garnering over 5 million views.

Jonnie lives with his lovely wife Curry in Nashville, because that's where all their stuff is.

Couples Package includes:

- 2 premium seats

- $90 food & beverage credit ($45 per person)

- Gratuity

- Ticket Protection

In addition to the two-item minimum, there will be an 18% auto-gratuity in the showroom.

Management reserves the right to prevent customers from entering the facility who they deem disruptive or dangerous to other patrons.