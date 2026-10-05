Special Event: Jess Hilarious

ALL SHOWTIMES:

Fri, Oct 30, 2026

7:00 PM

Sat, Oct 31, 2026

7:00 PM 9:30 PM

Sun, Nov 1, 2026

7:00 PM

BIO:

Prepare for laughter galore with Jess Hilarious, the comedian with a gift for hilarious one-liners and an irresistible sense of humor. You've seen her on hit shows like "Rel," "Wild 'N Out," and networks such BET, MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, and HBO's All Def Comedy, where she left a lasting impression with her unique comedic style. Jess's versatility as a comedian and actress is evident in her various projects listed on IMDb. Beyond her TV appearances, she also delights her fans with a multitude of original series produced on her YouTube channel. Jess keeps it real, infusing her comedy with relatable stories from her Baltimore upbringing. With over 5.8 million followers on Instagram, Jess invites her fans to join her on a hilarious journey. Catch her in action at sold-out shows across the country, where her fascinating stage presence and captivating storytelling leave audiences in stitches. In February 2023, Jess joined THE BREAKFAST CLUB as a co-host. The Breakfast Club airs every morning in over 100 Radio Markets across the nation.

Couple's Package includes:

- 2 premium seats

- $90 food & beverage credit ($45 per person)

- Gratuity

- Ticket Protection

In addition to the two-item minimum, there will be an 18% auto-gratuity in the showroom.

Management reserves the right to prevent customers from entering the facility who they deem disruptive or dangerous to other patrons.