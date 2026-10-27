Special Event: Jerry Wayne Longmire

Jerry Wayne Longmire is a veteran stand-up comic, original viral content creator, and well-known internet personality. A seasoned performer based out of Houston, Jerry performs for the troops overseas, delivers dynamic sets in intimate comedy club settings and theater venues alike, and produces 100% original, professional-grade social media content. His playful brand of storytelling and signature twang — reminiscent of an East Texas junkyard upbringing — effortlessly draws in audiences and captivates people worldwide.

With over 1.5 million followers across his social media platforms, you may recognize Jerry from viral series like the witty, sometimes frighteningly insightful Truck Astrology roast series, or the carefully crafted garage antics of Shoptalk. His videos across TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram consistently reach nearly 300 million impressions across all platforms.

Jerry also works alongside Mattel's premier brand, Hot Wheels, as a recurring judge for their annual custom car competition, the Hot Wheels Legends Tour — where he draws on his unmatched knowledge of vehicles and impeccable taste to work directly with Hot Wheels designers and executives in selecting the custom build that will join the die-cast production lineup the following year.

Deep-cut fans love getting a glimpse of the "real Jerry" in his hilariously relatable and refreshingly vulnerable podcast, The Reckon Yard — a self-examination of his life, relationships, and Southern piney woods upbringing, told through the vehicles and junkyard lessons that shaped him. Now in its fourth season, The Reckon Yard has already landed a two-book deal for Season 1 — with full audio, TV, and film sub-rights.

At the end of the day, Jerry Wayne Longmire is the rare entertainer who can make a crowd of thousands feel like they're sitting around the fire with an old friend — and that's not something you can manufacture.

Jerry's shows are lively, non-political, and rated PG-13.

Couple's Package includes:

- 2 premium seats

- $90 food & beverage credit ($45 per person)

- Gratuity

- Ticket Protection

In addition to the two-item minimum, there will be an 18% auto-gratuity in the showroom.

Management reserves the right to prevent customers from entering the facility who they deem disruptive or dangerous to other patrons.