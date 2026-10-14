Special Event: Jason Salmon

Jason is a Texas born, NYC based standup whose comedy has been described as “…like getting the best advice you’ve ever gotten…from the dumbest guy you know.”

Jason’s performed all over the world including for the troops in Europe, South America, & Afghanistan. His standup special: BISCUITS and GRAVITY can be watched right now on YouTube.

He’s been featured in Red Dead Redemption 2, Orange is the New Black, HBO, Comedy Central, At Home with Amy Sedaris, Hulu’s Wu Tang Clan Series, and 30 Rock.

Couple's Package includes:

- 2 premium seats

- $90 food & beverage credit ($45 per person)

- Gratuity

- Ticket Protection

In addition to the two-item minimum, there will be an 18% auto-gratuity in the showroom.

Management reserves the right to prevent customers from entering the facility who they deem disruptive or dangerous to other patrons.