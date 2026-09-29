Special Event: Hocus Pocus Drag Brunch

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Comedy Club Stardome 1818 Data Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35244

It’s time to put a spell on your Sunday with a wickedly fabulous Hocus Pocus drag brunch hosted by Jaidynn Diore Fierce (RuPaul's Drag Race). Grab your broomsticks, gather your coven, and join us for a bewitching day of fierce queens, fabulous looks, and magical performances that will have you shouting “I Put a Spell on You”

Couple's Package includes:

- 2 premium seats

- $90 food & beverage credit ($45 per person)

- Gratuity

- Ticket Protection

In addition to the two-item minimum, there will be an 18% auto-gratuity in the showroom.

Management reserves the right to prevent customers from entering the facility who they deem disruptive or dangerous to other patrons.

Info

Comedy Club Stardome 1818 Data Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35244
Comedy
2054440008
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