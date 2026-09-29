Special Event: Hocus Pocus Drag Brunch
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Comedy Club Stardome 1818 Data Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35244
It’s time to put a spell on your Sunday with a wickedly fabulous Hocus Pocus drag brunch hosted by Jaidynn Diore Fierce (RuPaul's Drag Race). Grab your broomsticks, gather your coven, and join us for a bewitching day of fierce queens, fabulous looks, and magical performances that will have you shouting “I Put a Spell on You”
Couple's Package includes:
- 2 premium seats
- $90 food & beverage credit ($45 per person)
- Gratuity
- Ticket Protection
In addition to the two-item minimum, there will be an 18% auto-gratuity in the showroom.
Management reserves the right to prevent customers from entering the facility who they deem disruptive or dangerous to other patrons.