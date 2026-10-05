Special Event: Grace Helbig & Mamrie Hart

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Stardome Comedy Club 1818 Data Dr, Hoover, Alabama 35244

Friends for almost 20 years (OMG) Grace Helbig and Mamrie Hart have made a name for themselves in the world of internet and comedy. They host a weekly podcast called “This Might Get Weird” and aren’t even sick of each other yet”.

Couples Package includes:

- 2 premium seats

- $90 food & beverage credit ($45 per person)

- Gratuity

- Ticket Protection

In addition to the two-item minimum, there will be an 18% auto-gratuity in the showroom.

Management reserves the right to prevent customers from entering the facility who they deem disruptive or dangerous to other patrons.

Info

Stardome Comedy Club 1818 Data Dr, Hoover, Alabama 35244
Comedy
2054440008
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