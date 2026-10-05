Special Event: Grace Helbig & Mamrie Hart
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Stardome Comedy Club 1818 Data Dr, Hoover, Alabama 35244
Friends for almost 20 years (OMG) Grace Helbig and Mamrie Hart have made a name for themselves in the world of internet and comedy. They host a weekly podcast called “This Might Get Weird” and aren’t even sick of each other yet”.
Couples Package includes:
- 2 premium seats
- $90 food & beverage credit ($45 per person)
- Gratuity
- Ticket Protection
In addition to the two-item minimum, there will be an 18% auto-gratuity in the showroom.
Management reserves the right to prevent customers from entering the facility who they deem disruptive or dangerous to other patrons.