Special Event: Grace Helbig & Mamrie Hart

Friends for almost 20 years (OMG) Grace Helbig and Mamrie Hart have made a name for themselves in the world of internet and comedy. They host a weekly podcast called “This Might Get Weird” and aren’t even sick of each other yet”.

Couples Package includes:

- 2 premium seats

- $90 food & beverage credit ($45 per person)

- Gratuity

- Ticket Protection

In addition to the two-item minimum, there will be an 18% auto-gratuity in the showroom.

Management reserves the right to prevent customers from entering the facility who they deem disruptive or dangerous to other patrons.