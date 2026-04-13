Special Event: Eddie Griffin

A popular comedian turned actor who started his career on-stage as a dare, funnyman Eddie Griffin has built an ever-growing fan base since jumping onto the comedy scene in 1990.

Born in Kansas City, Missouri, Eddie was voted class clown three years in a row in high school. His first love was always dance and by the young age of 16, he opened his own dance studio and was choreographing the Kansas City Chiefs half-time shows. But all of that would soon change when one night his cousin dared him to go on stage at the local comedy club Sanford and Sons where he was told to do 3 minutes. He performed off-the-cuff for 45 minutes successfully. It was then that Griffin purchased a one-way ticket to Los Angeles to pursue his dream of becoming a stand up.

He played The Pastor opposite Dave Chappelle, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in 2018’s Academy Award Winning feature film A Star is Born.

His Showtime Comedy Special Eddie Griffin: Undeniable debuted on Showtime in February 2018 to rave reviews.