Special Event: Dolly Parton Drag Brunch

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Comedy Club Stardome 1818 Data Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35244

From Jolene to Islands in the Stream, it's a fabulous afternoon of wigs, brunch, and rhinestone glam. Join us for an afternoon as we celebrate the icon, Dolly Parton. Host: Jaidynn Diore Fierce

Couple's Package includes:

- 2 premium seats

- $90 food & beverage credit ($45 per person)

- Gratuity

- Ticket Protection

In addition to the two-item minimum, there will be an 18% auto-gratuity in the showroom.

Management reserves the right to prevent customers from entering the facility who they deem disruptive or dangerous to other patrons.

Info

Comedy Club Stardome 1818 Data Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35244
Comedy
2054440008
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