Special Event: Dolly Parton Drag Brunch
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Comedy Club Stardome 1818 Data Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35244
From Jolene to Islands in the Stream, it's a fabulous afternoon of wigs, brunch, and rhinestone glam. Join us for an afternoon as we celebrate the icon, Dolly Parton. Host: Jaidynn Diore Fierce
Couple's Package includes:
- 2 premium seats
- $90 food & beverage credit ($45 per person)
- Gratuity
- Ticket Protection
In addition to the two-item minimum, there will be an 18% auto-gratuity in the showroom.
Management reserves the right to prevent customers from entering the facility who they deem disruptive or dangerous to other patrons.