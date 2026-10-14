Special Event: Dolly Parton Drag Brunch

From Jolene to Islands in the Stream, it's a fabulous afternoon of wigs, brunch, and rhinestone glam. Join us for an afternoon as we celebrate the icon, Dolly Parton. Host: Jaidynn Diore Fierce

Couple's Package includes:

- 2 premium seats

- $90 food & beverage credit ($45 per person)

- Gratuity

- Ticket Protection

In addition to the two-item minimum, there will be an 18% auto-gratuity in the showroom.

Management reserves the right to prevent customers from entering the facility who they deem disruptive or dangerous to other patrons.