Special Event: Desi Banks

Desi Banks is the ultimate triple threat – actor, stand-up comedian, podcaster, and entrepreneur who's taking the entertainment world by storm. Having built a strong social media influence he’s amassed an immense following of over 19 million fans across various platforms and is swiftly becoming a household name: known for his razor-sharp wit and hilarious comedic timing. As an executive, he’s the CEO and founder of Desi Banks Productions.

In 2024, he embarked on his own 50-city tour, selling out headline dates, with nearly 52,000 tickets sold. He's a favorite at colleges, a hit at comedy clubs, and has effortlessly transitioned into theaters and arenas; Touring with heavyweights like Mike Epps, Deray Davis, Kountry Wayne, Gary Owens, Lavell Crawford, and more. In 2024, he joined Martin Lawrence on the “Y'all Know What It Is!” tour in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Oakland. With his ever- growing fanbase, Desi is undoubtedly one of stand-up's brightest stars of today and the future.

His organic rise as a stand-up comedian is unparalleled, as he quickly climbed the ranks and cemented his status as a tour de force in just a few short years. With the highly popular "The Purpose Chaser Tour" ending in 2024, Desi looks forward to embarking on his all-new “The Elevation Tour” in 2025.

Desi's talent has caught the attention of legends in comedy, most notably Kevin Hart, who has publicly praised him as the "next great" talent. This led to Desi's cameo in the Hartbeat- produced Super Bowl 23' commercial for DraftKings, proving that Desi Banks is a force to be reckoned with. In addition to DraftKings, Desi has partnered with many other notable brands including Meta, Apple, Beats by Dre, and PrizePicks.

As an actor, Desi has appeared in major motion pictures such as Lawrence Lamont’s “One of Them Days” produced by Issa Rae and starring Keke Palmer and SZA. Other roles include Will Packer's "Little" starring Issa Rae and Regina Hall, Terry J. Vaughn-produced and directed "Merry Wish- Mas", and "Love By Chance". He also landed a lead role in the indie-horror film "Haunted Trail," which can be seen on BET+, Amazon Prime, and other platforms.

As a prolific content creator, Desi has produced over 3,500 original videos to date. Through Desi Banks Productions, he's created opportunities for aspiring actors and creators as well as providing a platform to share creative, compelling content with the world. He's worked with some of the biggest stars in the industry, including Ludacris, 21 Savage, and others, solidifying his status as a bona fide superstar.