Special Event: Danny Gonzalez and Friends

Danny Gonzalez is a Chicago-based comedian and commentary creator known for his razor-sharp wit, cinematic sketches, and signature deadpan delivery. He first built a loyal audience on Vine, where his fast-paced, offbeat humor stood out in a crowded digital landscape, before successfully transitioning to YouTube and expanding his voice into long-form commentary and storytelling.

On his channel, Danny delivers hilarious and incisive takes on internet culture, celebrity absurdity, movies, and viral trends – cementing his reputation as one of the most distinctive and relatable voices in online comedy. With millions of subscribers and a fiercely engaged fanbase across platforms, he has cultivated a thriving community that consistently shows up for his uniquely self-aware perspective.

Danny frequently collaborates with fellow creators, bringing an added layer of chemistry and comedic momentum to his work. His influence in the commentary space earned him the 2022 Streamy Award for Best Commentary Creator, along with a repeat nomination in 2023.

Beyond digital success, Danny has proven his strength as a live performer, selling out multiple shows in 2025 – demonstrating the depth of his audience loyalty and his ability to translate online fandom into real-world performances.

Today, Danny continues to blend sharp cultural insight with laugh-out-loud humor, connecting with audiences worldwide and solidifying his place as a leading voice in modern comedy.

Couple's Package includes:

- 2 premium seats

- $90 food & beverage credit ($45 per person)

- Gratuity

- Ticket Protection

In addition to the two-item minimum, there will be an 18% auto-gratuity in the showroom.

Management reserves the right to prevent customers from entering the facility who they deem disruptive or dangerous to other patrons.