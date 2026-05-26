Special Event: Ben Bankas

Originally from Toronto, Canada, Ben Bankas now lives in Austin, TX, where he performs as a regular at the Comedy Mothership. Ben created a following of loyal fans from across the world while selling out shows in Canada before doing the same in the USA. Ben has performed with the likes of Tony Hinchcliffe, Andrew Schulz. Ben's podcast, "Bankas Podcast," has featured numerous comedians seen on Kill Tony. Ben has headlined notable venues such as Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, Canada, The Hollywood Improv in Hollywood, California and New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Couple's Package includes:

- 2 premium seats

- $90 food & beverage credit ($45 per person)

- Gratuity

- Ticket Protection

In addition to the two-item minimum, there will be an 18% auto-gratuity in the showroom.

Management reserves the right to prevent customers from entering the facility who they deem disruptive or dangerous to other patrons.