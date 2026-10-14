Special Event: Andrew Schulz

ALL SHOWTIMES:

Fri, Nov 6, 2026

7:00 PM 9:30 PM

Sat, Nov 7, 2026

7:00 PM 9:30 PM

Andrew Schulz, a New York-native, is one of the most influential voices in modern comedy. His latest stand-up special, LIFE, premiered on Netflix in March of 2025 and became an instant global hit—spending 15 consecutive days in the U.S. Top 10 and appearing in the Top 10 across 13 countries.

This momentum followed a massive, sold-out 60-city world tour across North America, Europe, and Australia. Schulz capped it off by selling out Madison Square Garden twice, along with headlining the Kia Forum, the Crypto.com Arena, and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on back to back nights.

Schulz’s ability to cut through culture with sharp, fearless comedy was on full display during Netflix’s Roast of Tom Brady. There, he delivered one of the night’s most talked-about sets—bringing his signature edge to a global audience.

Schulz’s stand-up and podcast content reaches 30 million viewers weekly across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. He first broke industry convention with INFAMOUS, a special he self-released after rejecting creative limitations from a major streamer. The gamble paid off—INFAMOUS has since racked up over 20 million views on YouTube, becoming one of the platform’s most-watched comedy specials ever.

His hit podcast, Flagrant, co-hosted with Akaash Singh, commands a loyal audience of 5 million weekly viewers and recently crossed 1.4 billion total views on YouTube. He also co-hosts The Brilliant Idiots Podcast alongside Charlamagne tha God. These listeners come to Schulz not only for laughter but also all things culture: from theology to sports to politics. The New York Times’ David Marchese, perhaps facetiously, recently suggested he might be America’s Foremost Political Journalist. Regardless of your views, Schulz’s influence cannot be denied.

Schulz has expanded his reach into film and television, with roles in Netflix’s TIRES, the remake of White Men Can’t Jump with Jack Harlow, and You People starring Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. He also appears in Underdoggs with Snoop Dogg and in the period drama The Thicket with Peter Dinklage. He recently wrapped production on Paramount’s upcoming Street Fighter film, a new take on the iconic video game, joining a star-studded cast ahead of its 2026 theatrical release.

His digital-first strategy—leveraging social media and direct fan engagement—has become the blueprint for modern comedians. From his viral “Turn Your Phone” rants to his Netflix debut Schulz Saves America, Schulz has proven that bold, unfiltered comedy can dominate across platforms.

Nothing is off limits for Andrew Schulz—from politics to pop culture—and at his shows, there’s only one rule: everyone gets these jokes.

In addition to the two-item minimum, there will be an 18% auto-gratuity in the showroom.

Management reserves the right to prevent customers from entering the facility who they deem disruptive or dangerous to other patrons.