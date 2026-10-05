Special Event: Adam Ray

Adam Ray is a seasoned comedian and actor hailing from Seattle, renowned for his versatile performances across television, film, and digital platforms. His extensive acting credits include roles in critically acclaimed shows and movies such as Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Barbie Movie, MadTV, Hacks, Pam & Tommy, and The Heat, among many others.

In addition to his prolific work in traditional media, Adam has made significant strides in the digital space and live performances. He has a combined 2.7M+ followers across social media and his appearances on popular podcasts like Kill Tony, Bad Friends, and Two Bears, One Cave have garnered millions of views, with some episodes ranking among the most watched in the shows' histories. Adam is also the host of his own podcast, About Last Night Podcast, which features the comedian and actor interviewing some of the biggest celebrities in comedy, sports, and entertainment.

Adam's talent for impressions and character work shines through his portrayals of iconic figures like Joe Biden, Dr. Phil, and original characters such as Bruce Robbins, Elaine, Jeremy, and Tony Caruso. These performances have not only captivated audiences but also contributed to the rapid growth of his YouTube and social channels, where his content continues to reach an ever-expanding audience.

One of Adam's standout achievements was his July 16th, 2024, performance on Kill Tony episode #672, which not only captivated viewers but also shattered records, amassing over 15 million views within the first week. On the episode Adam Ray appears as Joe Biden and Shane Gillis appears as Donald Trump. This episode has since become the most popular in the show's history. Following the episode release, Adam Ray was inducted into the Kill Tony Hall of Fame live at Madison Square Garden. He was the first non-regular in the Kill Tony Hall of Fame. This achievement is a follow up to Adam Ray being awarded as the 2023 Kill Tony Guest of the Year.

Riding the wave of his success, Adam took his show, Dr. Phil LIVE! on the road with a national theater tour including 50 different shows. The tour offered fans an electrifying mix of stand-up, crowd interactions, celebrity guests, surprise characters, and unforgettable moments. The final Dr. Phil LIVE! show will occur in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on December 16, 2025.

Adam Ray brought his Dr. Phil parody to Netflix on November 19, 2024, with the release of Adam Ray is Dr. Phil UNLEASHED. The special features comedian Adam Ray coming face to face with Dr. Phil himself. His recent stand-up comedy special, Like and Subscribe, has received over a million views and further solidified his status as a must-watch performer.

As Adam continues to tour across the country and internationally, he remains one of the most dynamic and entertaining figures in comedy today, consistently delivering performances that leave audiences eagerly anticipating what's next. In 2026, Adam kicks off the WHO IS ME Tour, performing stand-up comedy in theaters across North America.

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