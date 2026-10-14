Special Event: Aaron Branch

Aaron Branch is a comedian, writer, actor, and artist. He made his stand-up debut at just 16 years old and, six months later, won the title of Best Comedian in Kansas City at Stanford & Sons Comedy Club. He quickly became a regular at the club, hosting and opening for headliners like Dave Coulier, Carlos Mencia, TJ Miller, Michelle Wolf, and Iliza Shlesinger.

Branch is a series regular on Unstable (Netflix), starring Rob Lowe, and a recurring panelist on The Kevin Langue Show (YouTube).

Couple's Package includes:

- 2 premium seats

- $90 food & beverage credit ($45 per person)

- Gratuity

- Ticket Protection

In addition to the two-item minimum, there will be an 18% auto-gratuity in the showroom.

Management reserves the right to prevent customers from entering the facility who they deem disruptive or dangerous to other patrons.