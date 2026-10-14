Special Event: Aaron Branch
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Comedy Club Stardome 1818 Data Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35244
Aaron Branch is a comedian, writer, actor, and artist. He made his stand-up debut at just 16 years old and, six months later, won the title of Best Comedian in Kansas City at Stanford & Sons Comedy Club. He quickly became a regular at the club, hosting and opening for headliners like Dave Coulier, Carlos Mencia, TJ Miller, Michelle Wolf, and Iliza Shlesinger.
Branch is a series regular on Unstable (Netflix), starring Rob Lowe, and a recurring panelist on The Kevin Langue Show (YouTube).
Couple's Package includes:
- 2 premium seats
- $90 food & beverage credit ($45 per person)
- Gratuity
- Ticket Protection
In addition to the two-item minimum, there will be an 18% auto-gratuity in the showroom.
Management reserves the right to prevent customers from entering the facility who they deem disruptive or dangerous to other patrons.