Special Event: Aaron Branch

-

Comedy Club Stardome 1818 Data Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35244

Aaron Branch is a comedian, writer, actor, and artist. He made his stand-up debut at just 16 years old and, six months later, won the title of Best Comedian in Kansas City at Stanford & Sons Comedy Club. He quickly became a regular at the club, hosting and opening for headliners like Dave Coulier, Carlos Mencia, TJ Miller, Michelle Wolf, and Iliza Shlesinger.

Branch is a series regular on Unstable (Netflix), starring Rob Lowe, and a recurring panelist on The Kevin Langue Show (YouTube).

Couple's Package includes:

- 2 premium seats

- $90 food & beverage credit ($45 per person)

- Gratuity

- Ticket Protection

In addition to the two-item minimum, there will be an 18% auto-gratuity in the showroom.

Management reserves the right to prevent customers from entering the facility who they deem disruptive or dangerous to other patrons.

Info

Comedy Club Stardome 1818 Data Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35244
Comedy
2054440008
please enable javascript to view