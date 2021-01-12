Spanish Conversation Club on Zoom

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Practice your Spanish and celebrate the culture!

All levels, from beginner to fluent, are invited to practice their Spanish virtually on Zoom! Use what you know or expand your vocabulary under the guidance of Marva Raby. Some prior experience with the language is recommended. Adults only, 17+ please. For questions or to register, email hvrefdesk@hooverlibrary.org.

