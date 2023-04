Spanish Conversation Club

Practice your Spanish and celebrate the culture!

All levels, from beginner to fluent, are welcome to practice their Spanish at the library. Use what you know or expand your vocabulary with the help of our trained facilitator. Some prior experience with the language is recommended. Adults only, 17+ please. For questions, call 205-444-7840 or email hvrefdesk@hooverlibrary.org.

LOCATION: Public Lounge/Book Nook