Spain Park High School Job Fair

Spain Park High School will host its annual job fair on Wednesday, October 27th. The event will take place in the SPHS courtyard at 3:00pm. Over 40 businesses have already signed up to attend. We have over 1600 students that would love to have the opportunity to meet our community employers and apply for available positions. If your business would like more information, please contact Jill Bertella, Cooperative Education Coordinator.

jbertella@hoover.k12.al.us