Southern Voices Author Conference
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
$45 per person. Book sales and signings follow the afternoon session. Lunch on your own. You may preorder an East 59 boxed lunch by calling 205-518-6264 or visiting southernvoices.info.
Authors include:
Kate Quinn - The Diamond Eye
Yasmin Angoe - They Come at Knight
John Archibald - Shaking the Gates of Hell
Kim Cross - In Light of All Darkness
Kristin Harmel - The Paris Daughter
Daniel Nayeri - The Many Assassinations of Samir, The Seller of Dreams
Kenan Orhan - I Am My Country
Click here to purchase tickets: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35586.
Location: Theatre Level