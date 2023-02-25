Southern Voices Author Conference

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

$45 per person Book sales and signings will follow the afternoon session. Lunch on your own $45 per person Book sales and signings will follow the afternoon session. Lunch on your own. You may preorder an East 59 boxed lunch by calling 205-518-6264 or visiting southernvoices.info. Authors include: Alka Joshi - The Keeper of Jaipur Will Leitch - The Time Has Come Robin Peguro - With Prejudice Sarah Penner - The Lost Apothecary Ben Raines - The Last Slave Ship Vanessa Riley - Murder in Westminster Ashley Winstead - The Last Housewife LOCATION: Theatre Level

