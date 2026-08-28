Southbound Food Festival: Salud x Tequio Foods HOSTED

As part of the HOSTED series during the 2026 Southbound Food Festival, Jesús Méndez welcomes Chef Luis Martinez of Asheville, North Carolina’s Tequio Foods for a special menu that will be available alongside Salud’s signature offerings. Tequio Foods’ mission is to import products to the East Coast of the U.S. in a way that genuinely and deeply supports independent Indigenous farmers who are preserving the Milpa and the ancestral techniques that form the foundation of strong Mexican agriculture and ways of life. Inspired by his roots, born in Santa Catarina Loxicha, Oaxaca, Mexico, the menu will feature a selection of dishes from Chef Luis available exclusively for the event. This event is walk-in only, with no reservations required. More information can be found on Southbound Food Festival’s website.