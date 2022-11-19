The Sound of Music presented by The Dance Studio

Birmingham’s The Dance Studio will be presenting The Sound of Music reimagined as a ballet, inspired by music from 1965 musical film, and the von Trapp family's life story on Saturday, November 19 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Dorothy Jemison Day Theater (DJD).

DJD is located at 800 19th Street North in the heart of Birmingham’s downtown arts district.

Students of The Dance Studio have auditioned and been cast as characters from the story and have been hard at work learning choreography with Artistic Director Jaclyn Shiflett and guest star John Mingle, who is dancing the role of Captain von Trapp.

Tickets are $20 adults $10 children between 2 & 12 and can be purchased on the DJD Theatre website https://us.patronbase.com/_DJDTheater/Productions/22/Performances