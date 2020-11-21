Smith's Variety Pet Photos with Santa and The Animal League of Birmingham

Smith’s Variety Pet Pictures with Santa

Ho, ho, ho! Smith’s Variety is hosting jolly ole Santa Claus on Saturday, Nov. 21st from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with all funds benefitting The Animal League of Birmingham. Fluff up your pets, add some tinsel or bows and create a lasting holiday memory while helping furry friends in our community! There will be treats from Pets Supplies Plus for your fur babies and a little something for the kiddos too. The cost is only $20 and Covid 19 precautions will be in place. (A great time to show off your holiday mask.) You are sure to find some unique gifts at Smith’s Variety for special people on your Christmas list too!

The Animal League of Birmingham is a 501c3 all volunteer non-profit which raises money for rescues, shelters and needy animals in the Birmingham and surrounding areas. Please see our Facebook page or website for more information www.theanimalleagueofbirmingham.com.

Come join the fun and kick off the holiday season in a “Paws-itive” way!