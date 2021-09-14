Smart Money Habits - Banking for Students

GirlSpring's corporate partner, Regions, will present this program, Banking for Students!. For middle and high school students and their parents.

Managing your money can be an intimidating thought. Being financially responsible involves control, planning, and having a strategy in place to reach your financial goals. Learn how to establish reachable goals and develop new spending and saving habits that can help you increase your income and decrease spending. See tips on organization and record keeping and regain control of your money to create stability in your financial future.