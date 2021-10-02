SliceFest 2021

Birmingham’s biggest food and music block party is back! SliceFest, Birmingham’s favorite pizza party, is presented by Michelob Ultra and Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer and is set to take the stage for its ninth year on October 2! From 2 p.m. to midnight, experience electric vibes and good times with pizza, music, beer and more – all in Slice Birmingham's front yard on 29th Street South in the Lakeview district!

This year’s lineup includes JJ Grey & Mofro, The Hedonistas, Stooges Brass Band and The Talismen! From Southern rock and jamband originals, to funk, New Orleans' brass sounds and overall great tunes, this year's lineup offers something for every music taste.

General admission tickets are $35 and include all day access to the festival. VIP admission is $150 and includes entrance into the festival, access to SliceFest’s exclusive Tito’s Handmade Vodka VIP area, private restrooms, private bar, delicious catered food and live feed of the main stage. Children 12 and under are admitted for free, as SliceFest is kid friendly with activities and food for all ages. Alabama and Auburn football games will be shown on large-screen TVs throughout the event.

This pizza party is all for a good cause as well, as a portion of event proceeds will again benefit the SUKI Foundation, dedicated to improving the lives of those affected with Rett Syndrome and other neurological disorders. Since 2011, SliceFest has donated more than $80,000 to the Suki Foundation and other charitable organizations.

SliceFest is made possible thanks to these great sponsors: Michelob Ultra, Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer, United-Johnson Brothers of Alabama, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Coca-Cola United, The City of Birmingham - 150th Anniversary, Birmingham Mountain Radio, Mason Music and Lakeview Green.

Craving more information about SliceFest? Visit www.slicefest.com!