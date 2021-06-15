A Slice of Solace: Pathway to Balance and Well-Being

OLLI at UA presents A Slice of Solace: A Pathway to Balance and Well-Being with Ed Shorts. Shorts will discuss a "pathway" to well-being involving balance and physical understanding of the body as you age. Class is free, but pre-registration is required for Zoom link access. Not familiar with Zoom? No worries, free Zoom basic classes are offered. See olli.ua.edu for complete course listings or call 205-348-6482 for information and registration.