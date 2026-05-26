Simply Salsa
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Make your own homemade salsa!
Sample a delicious homemade salsa, and then learn to make your own! We'll provide the ingredients, you provide the fun.
Part of our Granny Camp series: enjoy charming, "old-fashioned" programs all month long to help you slow down and enjoy. Collect your stamp card for a special prize.
Location: Plaza, Patio Plaza
Info
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Food & Drink, Library