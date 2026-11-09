Not So Silent Night 2026
Trussville Civic Center 5381 Trussville-Clay Road, Hoover, Alabama 35173
The Freestyle Percussion Foundation presents the Not So Silent Night Drumline Competition, bringing youth drumlines together for an exciting holiday celebration of musicianship, discipline, teamwork, and excellence.
Not So Silent Night gives young musicians an opportunity to take the stage, showcase their skills, represent their schools and organizations, and experience the excitement of performing before a live audience.
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Trussville Civic Center 5381 Trussville-Clay Road, Hoover, Alabama 35173
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