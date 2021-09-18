Shelby Humane Paws for the Cause

Shelby Humane is the only open-admission animal shelter in Shelby County. We care for over 5,000 lost, homeless and unwanted pets each year. We rely on fundraisers such as Paws for the Cause to perform our life-saving mission.

Paws for the Cause is a certified 5K off-road race through the beautiful Veterans Park in Hoover on Sept. 18 The course takes you on a path through the park around the lake and through tree-lined trails surrounding the park.

NEW: The Tail Waggin' Trek is a 1-mile "obstacle" course run for individuals or teams and designed for adults, kids and dogs. All obstacles are family-friendly and animal-themed challenges suitable for all ages and those that can walk a mile.

For questions or concerns, email bestfriends@shelbyhumane.org.