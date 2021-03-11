Second Thursday Fiction Book Group
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Join us for a discussion of Mark Sullivan's Beneath a Scarlet Sky on Zoom.
Based on the true story of a forgotten hero of WWII, Beneath a Scarlet Sky is the triumphant, epic tale of one young man’s incredible courage and resilience during one of history’s darkest hours.
Register for an email reminder and a link to the Zoom event, or click here to join on the day of the program.
Info
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Education & Learning, Entertainment, events, Library