Second Thursday Fiction Book Group

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Join us for a discussion of Mark Sullivan's Beneath a Scarlet Sky on Zoom.

Based on the true story of a forgotten hero of WWII, Beneath a Scarlet Sky is the triumphant, epic tale of one young man’s incredible courage and resilience during one of history’s darkest hours.

Register for an email reminder and a link to the Zoom event, or click here to join on the day of the program.

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Education & Learning, Entertainment, events, Library
to
Google Calendar - Second Thursday Fiction Book Group - 2021-03-11 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Second Thursday Fiction Book Group - 2021-03-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Second Thursday Fiction Book Group - 2021-03-11 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Second Thursday Fiction Book Group - 2021-03-11 10:00:00 ical