Second Thursday Fiction Book Group (via Zoom)

Join us to discuss Karen Harper's "The Queen's Secret" on Zoom.

"The Queen's Secret" by Karen Harper is an engaging historical fiction novel set in1939. As the wife of King George VI and the mother of the future queen, Elizabeth— “the queen mother” — shows a warm, smiling face to the world. But it’s no surprise that Hitler himself calls her the “most dangerous woman in Europe.” For behind that soft voice and kindly demeanor is a will of steel. Talk about the secrets she withheld and the intrigue she projected.

Register on our website for an email reminder and a link to the Zoom event. Call 205-444-7820 for more information.

Adult Program