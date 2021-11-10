Second Thursday Fiction Book Group (via Zoom)

Join us ON ZOOM as we discuss Bernadine Evaristo's Booker Prize winning novel, Girl, Woman, Other

PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE VETERANS DAY HOLIDAY, WE ARE MEETING ON WEDNESDAY NOT THURSDAY THIS MONTH.

This will be a virtual meeting via Zoom at 2 PM.

Register to receive a link to the Zoom program in your email. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information.

Zoom Room 2