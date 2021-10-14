Second Thursday Fiction Book Group (via Zoom)

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Join on Zoom to discuss Marjan Kamali's "The Stationery Shop."

Roya, a dreamy, idealistic teenager living amid the political upheaval of 1953 Tehran, finds a literary oasis in kindly Mr. Fakhri’s neighborhood stationery shop, stocked with books and pens and bottles of jewel-colored ink. Then Mr. Fakhri, with a keen instinct for a budding romance, introduces Roya to his other favorite customer — handsome Bahman, who has a burning passion for justice and a love for Rumi’s poetry. She loses her heart at once. Their romance blossoms, and the little stationery shop remains their favorite place in all of Tehran.

Register to receive a link to the Zoom program in your email. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information.

