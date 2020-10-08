Second Thursday Fiction Book Group: City of Girls

We will gather virtually using Zoom to discuss Elizabeth Gilberts' book The City of Girls. In the book, the narrator says, "Life is both fleeting and dangerous, and there is no point in denying yourself pleasure, or being anything other than what you are." Beloved author Elizabeth Gilbert returns to fiction with a unique love story set in the New York City theater world during the 1940s. Told from the perspective of an older woman as she looks back on her youth with both pleasure and regret (but mostly pleasure), City of Girls explores themes of female sexuality and promiscuity, as well as the idiosyncrasies of true love.

