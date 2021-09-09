Second Thursday Fiction Book Group AFTERNOON VIA ZOOM

Join on ZOOM to discuss "The Book of Lost Friends" by Lisa Wingate.

Bestselling author Lisa Wingate brings to life stories from actual “Lost Friends” advertisements that appeared in Southern newspapers after the Civil War, as newly freed slaves desperately searched for loved ones who had been sold.

This will be a virtual meeting via zoom at 2 p.m. Register to receive a link to the Zoom program in your email. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information.

Age group: Adults