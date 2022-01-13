Second Thursday Fiction Book Group

Join in person or on Zoom for a discussion of Kristin Hannah's "The Four Winds." The novel brings to life the Great Depression and the people who lived through it — the harsh realities that divided the nation and the enduring battle between the haves and the have-nots. A testament to hope, resilience and the strength of the human spirit to survive adversity, "The Four Winds" is a portrait of America and the American dream, as seen through the eyes of one woman. If you plan to attend online, register to receive a link to the Zoom event. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information. Location: Fitzgerald Room, Zoom Room 2