SciFi/Fantasy Fest

Calling all nerds, geeks and fandoms for a day of SciFi/Fantasy PLUS so much more!

Venture to the library for scifi, fantasy and geeky fun featuring discussion panels on fandom favorites, a costume contest, fabulous nerdy vendors, open gaming, an interactive movie experience and geeky crafts! PLUS bring the kiddos for a KidCon inspired by those mischievous yellow Minions!

Locations: The Library Theatre, Adult Program Room, Allen Board Room, Entrance Lobby, Fitzgerald, Shakespeare & Conference Room, #Friends Meeting Room, Friends Gallery, Plaza, #Plaza Reading Room, Southern Voices Gallery