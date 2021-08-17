SciFi/Fantasy Fest Presents: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
The SciFi/Fantasy Fest Team takes on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Join members of the SciFi/Fantasy Fest team as we discuss that beloved 90's classic, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Program will be streamed live via Facebook and YouTube.
Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information.
AGE GROUP: | Adults |
