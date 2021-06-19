SciFi/Fantasy Fest Presents: Journey A Video Game Playthrough via Facebook

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Join members of the SciFi/Fantasy Fest as they embark on journey of their own... of sorts. Join a discussion about video games, from the stories they tell about the state of the industry, while a member of the team plays through the 2012 classic, Journey. The program will be broadcast live from the HPL SciFi Facebook Page.

