Sanspointe Dance Company presents: HERE

@ The Children's Fresh Air Farm, September 24,25th, 2021 @ 6 pm.

An evening of modern dance with live music from Iron Giant Percussion, Wilder Adkins, and sister duo Jarilyn Alleman and Jordyn Boyer. New dance works by Anna Foshee, Rachael Inman & Sara Wallace.

Tickets available soon!

This performance is made possible by Alabama State Council on The Arts & our sponsors Collins Group and Bradley law firm.