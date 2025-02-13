Samford Legacy League Scholarship Luncheon

Our annual Scholarship Luncheon on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025 will feature award-winning author, literature professor and international speaker Dr. Carolyn Weber. In her memoir, which is also a feature film, Surprised by Oxford, Dr. Weber chronicles her journey from agnosticism to faith. A two-time Oxford graduate, she was the first female dean of St. Peter’s College, Oxford. She is currently on faculty at New College Franklin in Franklin, Tennessee, as literature professor.