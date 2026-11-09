Samford Legacy League's Christmas Tour

Showcasing five fabulous homes, three in Vestavia Hills, one in Homewood and one in Mountain Brook, Legacy League’s Christmas Home Tour will be back for the 16th year on Thursday, December 10. In addition to becoming a favorite community event, the tour has raised over $500,000 for Legacy League’s scholarship program since its inception in 2011. Recipients of the organization’s generous scholarships have endured obstacles including homelessness, inner city violence, the disability or death of a parent or sibling, foster care, parental job loss, abandonment, parental incarceration and the sacrifices of full-time ministry.

ARC Realty is the tour’s Presenting Sponsor. Premium Sponsors are: Brown Heating & Cooling, Byrom Building, Community Bank, Lights of Christmas, McCorquodale Transfer, The Refinery Custom Cabinets and Ulch Mulch.

Homes will be open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Advance ticket purchase is required. Guests will select their start time and first home during ticket purchase. Tickets are $50 for time slots in the 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. window and $40 for time slots in the 4 - 8 p.m. window. Learn more about the Christmas Home Tour and the Legacy League at samford.edu/legacyleague.