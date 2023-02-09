Samford Legacy League Events with Susan Yates

Bestselling Christian author Susan Alexander Yates to speak at two Legacy League events on Feb. 9

Yates is the author of 16 books, including "Risky Faith: Becoming Brave Enough to Trust the God who is Bigger Than Your World" and "Cousin Camp." Yates will speak at a luncheon and a casual supper where she will share messages aimed at all ages and stages of life.

Proceeds from both events will provide scholarships to students with significant financial need and challenging circumstances.

"Discovering an Infinite, Intimate God” is the theme of Yates' message for the Legacy League’s annual scholarship luncheon to be held at the Vestavia Country Club. Premium sponsors are Brookdale University Park and Wells Fargo Advisors. Doors are scheduled to open at 10:45 a.m. for the silent auction, and the program will begin at 11:30 a.m. Reservations (required) are $55, $26 of which is a tax-deductible donation.

That evening, Yates will speak on “Trusting God in Life’s Transitions” at an event on Samford’s campus that is open to the public. Guests are invited to a light supper and table conversation facilitated by Yates. Reservations (required) are $20.

A returning guest of the Legacy League, Yates is a mom to five, grandmother to 21 and wife to John. The couple live in Falls Church, Virginia, where John Yates served as a senior pastor for 40 years. Yates frequently speaks on topics of faith, scripture and family. She also enjoys spending time outside with her golden retriever.

The Legacy League, a philanthropic organization with nearly 800 members ranging in age from 22 to 100, offers volunteer opportunities and programs. To date, the Legacy League has awarded more than $1.3 million in scholarships to assist students who have endured challenges that include homelessness, inner-city violence, death or disability of a parent, abandonment, parental addiction and incarceration, and the sacrifices of full-time ministry.

For more information and to make reservations, visit samford.edu/legacyleague.