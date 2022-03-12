Saint Patrick's Day Color, Puzzle, Craft & Chill

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Come make a Saint Patrick's Day wreath and relax with Irish-themed coloring pages and puzzles at East 59 Cafe in The Village at Lee Branch. For more information, call 205-444-7840. Make a Saint Patrick’s blue wreath or a wreath inspired by the Ireland flag. Enter your name for a door prize. Location: East 59 Event Room 701 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 103, Hoover, AL 35242

205-444-7840
