The Bridgeways Junior Board is having its 10th Annual S’mores and Pours Event, on June 9 at Avondale Brewing Co.

This fundraiser brings together 400+ members of the community for a bohemian-chic night of local brews, food, silent auction, pop-up shops, local artists, live music by T.U.B. and S’MORE. Tickets include two beer tickets, a taste of local restaurants and, of course, s’mores. All proceeds benefit BridgeWays’ programs for children, youth and families.