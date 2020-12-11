S'mores & Movie Series at Ross Bridge Resort

to

Ross Bridge Resort 4000 Grand Avenue, Hoover, Alabama 35226

Catch a movie and make s’mores on Friday and Saturday evenings before Christmas. The festivities are from 7 to 9 p.m. on the outdoor terrace at Renaissance Ross Bridge Resort. These are free events.

12/11 - Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

12/12 - The Santa Clause

12/18 - Mickey’s Magical Christmas

12/19 - How the Grinch Stole Christmas (live action version)

Social distancing, masks, hand sanitizer, and all COVID-19 protocols recommended by the CDC, State of Alabama, and Marriott International are in place daily at Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa.

Info

Ross Bridge Resort 4000 Grand Avenue, Hoover, Alabama 35226
Entertainment, events, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - S'mores & Movie Series at Ross Bridge Resort - 2020-12-11 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - S'mores & Movie Series at Ross Bridge Resort - 2020-12-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - S'mores & Movie Series at Ross Bridge Resort - 2020-12-11 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - S'mores & Movie Series at Ross Bridge Resort - 2020-12-11 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - S'mores & Movie Series at Ross Bridge Resort - 2020-12-12 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - S'mores & Movie Series at Ross Bridge Resort - 2020-12-12 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - S'mores & Movie Series at Ross Bridge Resort - 2020-12-12 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - S'mores & Movie Series at Ross Bridge Resort - 2020-12-12 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - S'mores & Movie Series at Ross Bridge Resort - 2020-12-18 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - S'mores & Movie Series at Ross Bridge Resort - 2020-12-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - S'mores & Movie Series at Ross Bridge Resort - 2020-12-18 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - S'mores & Movie Series at Ross Bridge Resort - 2020-12-18 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - S'mores & Movie Series at Ross Bridge Resort - 2020-12-19 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - S'mores & Movie Series at Ross Bridge Resort - 2020-12-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - S'mores & Movie Series at Ross Bridge Resort - 2020-12-19 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - S'mores & Movie Series at Ross Bridge Resort - 2020-12-19 19:00:00 ical