Ross Bridge Kids Classic Golf Tournament. 9 a.m. shotgun start. Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa. Scramble-style tournament raising money for Children’s of Alabama hospital. Cost: $175/player or $700/foursome (includes one round of golf, cart, range balls, grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and goodie bag. Register at give.childrensal.org/ kidsclassic.
