** Pre-order and pick-up available**

The goal of the Ross Bridge Farmers Market is to provide fresh foods and products to the people of the local community in a fun and inviting atmosphere. The market is located in front of the Ross Bridge Welcome Center and will take place every Friday afternoon May 15th – July 31st from 4-8pm. Join us to shop local produce and artisan goods while enjoying local artists, kid’s activities, food trucks and more!