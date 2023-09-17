Riverchase Tried-N-True Consignment Sale
to
Riverchase United Methodist Church 1953 Old Montgomery Highway, Hoover, Alabama
Voted Birmingham's best consignment sale by Birmingham Parent Magazine. Shop, consign and volunteer Sept. 17-22, 2023. Consignors drop off items Sept. 17-18. Pre-sale shopping for volunteers, consignors and teachers is Sept. 19. Public sale is Sept. 20-22. Discount days are 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Sept. 21 and 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 22.
For all information on consigning, volunteering and shopping dates/times, please visit riverchase-tnt.com.
